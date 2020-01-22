Historic bell stolen from Salem, Ark. schoolhouse

A heavy piece of history at one Fulton County schoolhouse is now missing, thanks to thieves.

"Please bring it back, if you would. Monetarily, it's not worth a fortune but for emotionally and for the people that have seen it, it's worth a lot because it's apart of the history of this place and the history of the people that went to school here," Ron Plumlee told KY3.

Ron Plumlee graduated from Salem High School in 1959.

His and other graduates name's are carved into the sidewalks surrounding the Old Main schoolhouse.

Inside, pictures tell more of the school and property's history.

"This would've been the old, original school building built in the late 1800's," Plumlee added.

History that Plumlee and others have worked so hard to preserve.

But now a piece of that history, the school bell, is missing.

Last Thursday as Plumlee was checking on things at the school, he noticed the bell, which would normally be hanging near the front entrance, was gone.

"This was the bracket that held the bell up. You can see where it was hack-sawed through," Plumlee explained.

Plumlee believes the heavy, brass bell was stolen within the past two weeks, likely by more than one thief.

"I would say the thing surely weighs 100 to 150 pounds at least. I'd say you'd have to have two people to move it," he exclaimed.

Plumlee and the group preserving the school's history are asking for the public's help bringing the bell back.

"If somebody wanted to just bring it back, set it up here and let me know about it, I'll just forget I ever heard from them," Plumlee said.

If you have any information about the bell's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.