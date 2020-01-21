Historic site Murder Rock could open to the public, landowner presents idea to county leaders

Murder Rock is a place that represents a dark time in Ozarks history. As the story goes, infamous Taney County "bad guy" Alf Bolin robbed and killed innocent people at the rock formation about eight miles from Hollister.

While history buffs often trespass onto private property to see it, the landmark could open to the public.​

"They call this Pine Hill," Landowner Russell Jackson said. "There's not any other outcropping of rock just like this in the area."

Jackson says the story of Alf Bolin lives on more than 150 years later.

"There are lots of places here to hide their horses while the stage coach was coming up the hill, so they could get an element of surprise on them," Jackson said.

The name Alfie Bolin might be familiar because he's a character at Silver Dollar City. The joke-making hillbilly has been 'pretend' robbing the Frisco Line for years, but the story of Alf Bolin at Murder Rock isn't so lighthearted.

"This seemed to be a place the he hung out and he liked to hold people up here," Jackson said.

Historic articles tell of a dangerous man lurking at the Rock, along what used to be called the Springfield-Harrison road, ready to rob people who passed by.

"Freight wagons and stagecoach and mail," Jackson said.

However, he didn't only steal things but also lives.

"It's not something we like to glorify. People lost their lives here," Jackson said.

Murder Rock holds a lot of history in the Ozarks. It's a place that people come to see with or without permission, but Jackson says by making it publicly accessible, they could see this part of our history safely.

"That's why we wanted to get it with the county, maybe they could put in a driveway and a parking pad and maybe a walking trail," Jackson said.

While Jackson says they don't want anything out of it, making a public access would cost the county some money.

"They're good with the concept of it, but they only have so much money," Jackson said.

So, as commissioners consider the idea. Some say Al Bolin's lost treasure is still as real as the legend.

"People are just interested in it and they want to come see it," Jackson said.

Currently, making Murder Rock publicly accessible is just an idea. Commissioners are in the process of figuring out how much it would cost and it it's feasible for their budget. ​

