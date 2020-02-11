Historic water tower comes down in Ozark, Mo.

The city of Ozark officially brought down one of its historic water towers Tuesday.

The Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a $67,000 contract with removal company Indeqx to demolish two water towers and a standpipe.

The two water towers and the standpipe are no longer in use.

According to the Ozark Fire Protection District, there were no issues with the tower's fall and no interruption to district services.

Fire officials shared this video of the water tower coming down on social media: