History Museum documents COVID-19 life for researchers

We've teamed up with The History Museum on the Square to share some of your letters about Covid-19 life.

The museum will put these letters in the archive for future researchers. Here's Krista Adams from the museum reading the latest letter from a 15-year-old. He's currently in the Great Circle emergency youth shelter.

"Dear Museum, Since COVID-19 spread to my state, I have lived in constant worry concerning my elderly grandmother," Krista reads. "It has also prevented me from going home because I'm currently placed in an emergency youth shelter. Thank You."

Krista explains, "So, we're all experiencing this differently and uhm, we would love to hear from you about what your COVID-19 experience is."

If you want to get involved just write a letter telling the Museum what your daily life is like right now. Then, you can email the letter to info@historymuseumonthesquare.org or you can send it to them through Facebook Messenger.

Krista also told us about an additional project.

Over the last few weeks, our everyday lives have been inexorably altered and even after this crisis, it is likely that our lives will be permanently reshaped, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Historians of the future will want to know what these transitions looked and felt like for all members of our community. In the spirit of this unique moment, we invite you to help us document this unprecedented time so future Greene County residents will know what it was like to live here during a pandemic.

We are actively collecting YOUR STORIES to build a "Chronicling COVID-19 in our Community" collection. Please share your thoughts, feelings, and experiences in the form of photos, videos, audio recordings, journal/diary entries, or simply telling us a story to help us build a diverse and informative collection.

We are interested in stories about you. How are you navigating work and family needs? When and how did you first learn about COVID-19? When did it start impacting your life? What are you doing to keep you and your family entertained while you're at home? What emotions have you been experiencing? What or who is inspiring you right now? What is your new normal? How has COVID-19 impacted your work/school life? What is the impact of COVID-19 in your neighborhood? Has COVID-19 affected your mental health? How do you think living through COVID-19 will change your future? These are only a few prompts of many possible prompts. if you would like to respond to them, please do. If you are inspired by a different notion, please go with it! ALL of the stories, videos, and photos that our community records will provide valuable, personal insight and education for future generations.