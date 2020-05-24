History Museum on the Square announces reopening date

Popular attractions are reopening across the Ozarks. The History Museum on the Square will join the list of reopenings, this week. It will reopen to the public with limited hours and days starting Thursday, May 28.

While staff and volunteers are excited to reopen the doors of the museum, there will be steps taken to ensure the safety of everyone.

History Museum, Director of Development, Krista Adams said they will comply with the City of Springfield’s Road to Recovery Plan, and limit the number of people inside the museum at a time.

Other precautionary steps include, deep cleaning each morning before opening and scheduled cleaning throughout the day. Interactive surfaces will be sanitized as needed throughout the day.

Adams said all staff will be required to wear face masks, and all guests will be asked to wear face masks, too. To encourage social distancing there will be stickers, and signs on the floor and throughout the building.

There will be sanitizing stations set up around the museum. Adams explained that the interactives, where social distancing is not possible, will be limited to one group at a time, and sanitized between each group.

Adams said although there were challenges as an interactive museum, she said they had the advantage to look at other museums around the world at how they've responded to other outbreaks in the past.

"There's a lot of museums that put measures like this into place after stars," explained Adams. "So, we've been able to go through and look at those and choose the best practices and use those for the History Museum on the Square."

The History Museum on the Square will continue to offer online content and activities for families. The Museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the History Museum on the Square safety measures, click here