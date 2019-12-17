Holiday Island, Ark. community reaches signatures for incorporation

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark. -- A lakeside community in northern Arkansas received enough signatures to become an incorporated city.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported law changes in population limits has allowed Holiday Island to incorporate through a ballot initiative. After the signatures are verified, the petition will go to county judge Sam Barr who will schedule a public hearing on the matter.
Incorporation would allow Holiday Island to be able to enforce its own codes and receive state money from taxes to maintain streets and roads.