Holiday Safety: How to avoid the flames this holiday season

Twas' the week before Christmas, and all through the Ozarks, firefighters were stirring up some critical warnings. All in efforts to make sure safety key--when preparing homes and holiday meals.

Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day are the top three days firefighters see fires caused by candles. Between the lights, space heaters, and candles out, you want to avoid lighting up your holiday in the wrong way.

Nixa's Assistant Fire Chief, Whitney Weaver, said there are essential things to keep in mind going into the holiday.

1. Check smoke detectors

First and foremost, with everything going on during the holidays, Weaver said it's essential to make sure your smoke alarms are working. Also, have a fire extinguisher handy in case of an emergency.

2. Double-check holiday lights

Be sure to read the instructions for your decorative lights. You want to make sure you're not overloading your outlets, creating a possible fire hazard.

3. Be aware of candles

You want to keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns. Before leaving a room, blow out the candles--and keep them out of reach of pets and children.

4. Watch your space heaters

Weaver said it's essential that your space heaters are at least 3 feet away from combustible materials. Assistant Chief Weaver says you want to avoid putting them on extension cords. Because they're usually not rated to go through that extension cord.

"We go to several fires a year where it's not the heating appliance but that extension cord that burned through or shorted out because it's way too small," said Weaver.

5. Never leave food unattended in the kitchen

If you're broiling, frying, or even grilling--- do not leave your food unattended. Assistant Chief Weaver says you want to be alert in case of an emergency.

"If you have a grease fire for some reason, first cover it and turn off the heat, and then get out. If it's just uncontrollable, don't try to spend a lot of time putting it out. Get out of the house, and call 911, and let us try to put it out for you," explained Weaver.