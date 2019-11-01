Holiday decorating: saving and safety tips you should know this season

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 200 people get hurt each day decorating their homes this time of year.

The most common dangers include strains, cuts, falls, and even fires. Whitney Weaver, Assistant Chief with Nixa Fire Protection District said there are essential things to keep in mind while you're decking the halls.

1. Check smoke detectors

Between candles, space heaters, or improperly installed lights--It's important to make sure your smoke alarms are working.

2. Double-check holiday lights

Be sure to read the instructions for your lights. You want to make sure you don't overload your outlets, creating a possible fire hazard.

3. Take your time

Watch what you're doing to avoid hurting yourself.

4. Ladder Safety

When you're using a ladder, don't drink and climb, and don't do it alone. Assistant Chief Weaver said he has seen many people take unnecessary risks.

"Falls, slips, heart attacks, and they're by themselves, and family sadly found them later because no one was out with them," said Weaver. " Rather this is the holiday or in the middle of summer; keep an eye on your loved ones."

Holiday Decorating Savings:

Regardless of when you start decorating for the holidays, American families are expected to spend thousands of dollars each to deck the halls.

Many people may get caught up in the moment and overspend. That's why it's a good idea to regularly compare prices, set a budget, and make a list to stay on track of your spending. This also helps to avoid impulse purchases. Habitat for Humanity Restore Director Will Kuebler said thrifting is a way that can also save money and benefit the community.

"What's great about these particular items is that they're a fraction of the regular cost," explained Kuebler, when asked about Restore holiday items. "You can decorate your house very affordably and pick up some cool items."

Habitat for Humanity Restore Holiday Sale will kick off November 1, 2019. The ReStore accepts donated Christmas decorations, including artificial trees, lights, ornaments, yard decorations throughout the year to stock up for its annual holiday sale. The money raised will go back into the community and funds the habitat for humanity's mission to build and repair homes.