Holiday flights ON TIME, but here's how to avoid the lines

Despite weather out west, flights out of Springfield-Branson National Airport are on time Wednesday morning.

This one day after a major snowfall in Denver led to flight cancelations on Tuesday. Over 1,100 people were stranded at the Denver International Airport overnight.

Flights might be on time but because of the increased traffic, it’s vital that travelers are on time too. Though you may be an experienced traveler the holidays draw travelers that do not fly year-round. That can mean delays at TSA.

Tell people to get to the airport two hours early,” Kent Boyd, a spokesperson for the Springfield-Branson International Airport tells KY3. “You’d much rather sit at the concourse for an hour than miss your flight.”

He points out that most people arrive about 40 minutes before their flights at this airport, but during the holiday season they need to allow more time.

One line everyone can avoid altogether is the ticketing line. All airlines have apps now so that you can check-in the night before you even arrive at the airport. If you have a checked bag to check you may have to drop it off but no need to add another line to your travel day. The apps are easy to follow and are free!

Finally, it’s the holidays which means you might be bringing gifts along with you. Don’t wrap them or you might run the risk of having TSA unwrap them. Instead, just fold them into your clothes and wait to add the pretty details when you get to your destination.