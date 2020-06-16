Hollister School District reopens summer school after COVID-19 case associated with school

The Taney County Health Department announced a case of COVID-19 is associated with Hollister Middle School.

The school district started summer school on May 27. District leaders found out about the case Sunday night. But they did not know the identity until Tuesday morning. They will not identify the employee, but is working to notify anyone who would have had contact.

Nearly 600 students enrolled in a seated summer school at the Hollister campus, in small groups of about 12. The district canceled classes Monday after hearing of the case. Crews did an extra cleaning, on top of what was done over the weekend. Attendance Tuesday topped 70%. The district notified parents by phone and email Sunday night. The district believed it was safe enough to bring kids back Tuesday.

"We were notified on the Sunday, but we were shut down completely with nobody in our buildings on Saturday and Sunday, and then an additional day to make sure," said Dr. Brian Wilson, Hollister Schools Superintendent. "So really, no one was in our buildings for three days."

The district says the COVID-19 positive person also rode a bus. They estimate a total of about 25 people may have been in direct contact with the patient.

Virtual summer school has also been an option for families. They wanted to offer seated classes for kids who would otherwise be home alone.

