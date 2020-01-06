Hollister Schools deep clean ahead of "sick season," urge parents to help stop spread of germs

It's back to class for many students this week. However, while kids were relaxing during winter break, work was still going on at local schools.

Cleaning crews at Hollister School District continued to work during the break to keep classrooms clean during the so-called "sick season" when students return.

"Anytime students are out of the building, that's when our guys really gear up and they do those things that we can't do when students are here. Flushing out our HVAC lines, using our high power chemicals to take care of killing germs," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Sean Woods said.

Desks are wiped down and the school is scrubbed for long-lasting sanitation.

"So, [our facilities] are as safe as possible when our students are using them," Dr. Woods said.

The cleaning crews do the deep cleaning during breaks, but when kids are at school, they focus on high-traffic areas like water fountains by cleaning them daily.

"We focus on our door knobs. We focus on our light switches, anywhere that kids will put their hands," Dr. Woods said.

However, it's not only cleaning that stops the spread of germs.

"Having kids cover their mouths when they cough. If they're sick, don't send them to school," Health Services Coordinator Mary Blackwood said.

Blackwood says with plenty of sickness season left in the winter months, parents can help prevent viruses like the flu from hitting hard by washing their children's backpacks and coats.

"They're coughing, they're covering their mouths with their hands and they're touching their backpacks. They're wiping their noses with their sleeves. These things just need to be washed," Blackwood said.

They're hoping parents and staff can join forces to help keep everyone healthy for the upcoming semester.

"When kids are at school sick, teachers get sick and teachers miss, students miss. So, it really hampers the district's ability to push learning forward," Dr. Woods said.

Blackwood also says parents can help stop the spread of head lice as kids come back to school by washing coats, gloves, and scarves.