Hollister Schools implement programs aimed at retaining quality teachers

Keeping quality teachers is often easier said than done, but Hollister School District has several plans in place that are making a difference when it comes to retaining teachers.

"Our teachers are the number one most important thing for our students," Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said.

That's why keeping quality teachers is so important at Hollister.

"This is probably where I'll spend a majority of, if not my whole, teaching career," 4th Grade Teacher Adrianna Bagby said.

Bagby is one of ten teachers who recently received her Master's Degree through a program Hollister School District not only funds, but also hosts on-campus. Administrators, and other qualified staff, instruct the courses, using curriculum tailored to the district.

"Being in with our administrators, we get to learn from them and find out how they want to do things here," 5th Grade Teacher Shari Holliday said.

According to the program, participants must stay in the district for at least five years.

"We do try very hard to keep those quality teachers here and research shows us that if you can keep a teacher in your district for around five years, they're much more likely to stay longer than that. We'd really like to see those teachers really feel that Hollister is their family and they want to stay here," Leech said.

School leaders say providing continuing education helps retain teachers, which is a problem many districts face.

"We especially want to try to keep those great teachers in the classrooms with our students. We are also a smaller district and there are a lot of large districts around us that pull from other various districts," Leech said.

However, it's not only teachers who are learning more about the field of education, but also students who aspire to be teachers themselves.

Hollister students who plan to become educators are getting hands-on experience through a new course.

"I definitely want to make a difference and I feel like teaching is one way you can do it," Senior Tiffany Jones said.

While earning college credit, they get to test out the career.

"So that they know 'This is really what I want to do or, no, this is not for me,'" Pathways To A Teaching Career Instructor Sandy Humbyrd said.

Humbyrd says the hope is that many students will come back to Hollister.

"I think 60 percent [of teachers] end up teaching within 30 miles of where they grew up," Humbyrd said.

Current teachers say Hollister is a place where they can feel at home and like they belong to a family.

"We are always working together, everybody's willing to help everybody and we are excelling everyday," Holliday said.

The district will be accepting applications for its Master's Degree program in the spring. It will start the next course with ten more teachers in the summer.