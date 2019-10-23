Hollister, Mo. sixth-graders tour area colleges, make plans for the future

Kids as young as 11-years-old may have a better sense of what they'll study, eventually, when they get to college.

Nearly 100 Hollister Middle Schoolers were on college campuses on Wednesday. Teachers say the tours are all about getting students thinking about their futures.

The sixth-graders stopped at College of the Ozarks for part of the day.

"They get to look at all the different work stations and see if this is something they want to do because being able to work to pay off the tuition would really be helpful for a lot of our kids," Teacher Elisabeth Pipkin said.

These 11 and 12-year-olds also checked out Ozarks Technical Community College.

"We were welding and working with wires," Student Madeline Blackwood said.

Teachers say whether these little ones grow up to get a college degree or head straight into the work force, these visits help them make a plan.

"Not all kids are going to go to a four year college, so what I love about this trip is we get to show them a two year and a four year program," Pipkin said.

Already, some of these students are working toward their goals.

"I want to be an OBGYN," Riliegh Pinson said. "For that, I have to be good at math and science."

While they may seem a little young, educators say conversations about their futures at school and at home can help set them on the path to success.

"Just starting those habits early, talking about what they'd have to do to get into college, knowing there's an application process," Pipkin said.

It is not only sixth graders who get to learn about area colleges. Hollister seventh and eighth graders also do college tours.