Homeless community of Springfield enjoys a hot Thanksgiving Day meal

The homeless community of Springfield enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast.

People filed into The Connecting Grounds Church on Commercial Street in north Springfield.

Homemade corn, green bean casserole and turkey are just a few of the trimmings lining the table today, even their furry friends got to dive into the meal.

Bessi Goss came out to enjoy the hot meal as she is currently living on the streets of Springfield.

"Its Thanksgiving some people have nowhere to go and some people do and just want to hang out with their friends," said Goss.

She along with others used this dinner to fill the void of not being able to spend the holiday with loved ones.

"My mom lives in Lebanon, I miss her. I miss my nieces, nephews, my whole family, I miss you guys I wish I could have been there, but I wasn't and I am sorry, but maybe next year," said Goss. "It was good for everyone to come together to just for a few hours and kinda drop their worries."

Christie Love, the Pastor at The Connecting Grounds, says they teamed up with Single Moms Rock organization who hand-cooked the whole meal today along with some sponsors.

"We had so much food donated today, we were able to do to go containers so not only did everyone get to eat, but they also got to take food too," said Love.

"It's a way for us to give back to the community, that gives back to us," said Janelle Reed.

Love said her only concern with the day was making sure her homeless guests had warm clothing and shelter for the night. If you would like to help the homeless community in Springfield, The Connecting Grounds Church in north Springfield is always looking for donations of warm clothing and hot hands.