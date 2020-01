A man is being treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Thursday morning. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue, north of Chestnut Expressway.

Firefighters found the homeless man on the second floor of the house. The home has extensive damage.

The fire marshal is investigating what started the fire. The fire marshal is also trying to find out if electricity had been turned on.