Homeless veterans have their own, free place to stay in West Plains, Mo.

A new non-profit organization has opened its doors to homeless veterans. Local veterans say the timing couldn't be any better.

It's called Salutes - It's part homeless shelter for veterans and part thrift store. The goal is simple - to provide a safe place for homeless veterans.

Ben and Toni Wineinger opened Salutes just two weeks ago.

They've done so using their own social security money.

The building is undergoing renovations but soon will have a recreation room and brand new kitchen and bathrooms.

The shelter can accommodate up to 40 people - providing all the food, clothing and other needs.

If a veteran needs to stay they just have to show their DD 214 form and matching photo ID.

The thrift store and donations help run Salutes.

Veterans who came Saturday to show support, know many veterans need help more than ever during this pandemic.

"This helps them find a path, because there's lots of ways veterans can be helped through the VA but a lot of them don't know, veteran Mary Parrish told KY3. So if they come to a place just for veterans they can learn the help that is out there for them."

"This will be helpful for a veteran going through a tough time....Post Traumatic Stress Disorder...those type things. These can help them through those tough times," Air Force and Navy veteran Mike Burgess added.

If you would like to donate to help Salutes, here's what they need:

Cash donations

Box fans

any household items

Men's clothing

Non perishable food items

Bedding, blankets, pillows, sheets for twin beds

Board games

Toiletries

Shampoo

Donations can be dropped of at Salutes 7 days a week.

Salutes is located at 1749 South Highway 63

West Plains, Missouri 65775

(417) 861-6967