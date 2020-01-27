Homeless women in Springfield facing more dangers than cold temperatures

Many homeless people in Springfield were left without somewhere warm to sleep Monday. It wasn't cold enough to open the city's emergency shelters. That leaves many vulnerable to more than just the elements.

Christie Love, pastor at The Connecting Grounds, said the bitter cold leaves many women desperate for somewhere to stay, and predators take advantage of that. Just this month, several women have come to her saying they've been raped while living on the street.

Love is sad to say, homelessness has a horrifying reality.

"I know this happens all year long, but the threat is particularly great when you are trying to find some place to stay to literally stay alive," Love said.

Since the start of January, five women have come to the church and told her, they were raped. Love said one was offered a ride in the rain. One was walking to work. One was staying with a friend. One was sleeping in a car. One was going to a house to get her things.

"That's not including others who have come who have been assaulted in other fashions and forms," Love said.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she's been raped three times, once by her ex-husband and twice by strangers while living on the street.

"The younger women are actually the biggest target. The older ones, not so much. They know the younger ones, they can con them into doing something," she said.

The woman said she has been homeless for about a year, and said she is constantly offered shelter for sexual favors.

"It may not take nothing from them, but it takes something from us. It takes our pride. It takes our joy," she said.

It also takes away a sense of security.

"You gotta constantly worry about okay, am I gonna get beat up, am I gonna get raped, is something seriously going to happen to me, am I gonna get killed? It's a constant exhaustion," she said.

Love said Connecting Grounds encourages homeless women to never be alone or accept rides from people they don't know.

According to Love, three of the five women who were raped have filed police reports, and she has encouraged other victims to come forward.

However, she said, for some,.the investigative process is too invasive and intimidating.