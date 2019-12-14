Homicide investigation underway after Friday night shooting in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon, Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a traffic accident at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon just before 11 PM. Once on scene officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez, 28, of Springfield was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where he died on Saturday.

Officers arrested Pedro Bolanos, 17, of Springfield, shortly after police say he fled the scene.

The charge of first-degree-assault with no bond was filed by the Greene County Prosecutor. Due to the death of the victim after charges were filed, a new charge of murder will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).