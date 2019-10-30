Homicide investigation for teenager underway in Boone County, Ark.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide near Olvey, Ark.

Deputies responded to a home off of Olvey road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. Deputies found evidence at the scene that indicated foul play, and that the death was the result of a homicide. It is unclear what evidence they found.

The girl's body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's office. Deputies have not released her identity.

If you know anything about this case please call the Boone County Sheriff's Office.