Homicide suspected after body found in Newton County, Mo.

Newton County, Mo. authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found under a pile of debris as a homicide.

Sheriff Chris Jennings said in a news release Monday that the body of 55-year-old Robert Bryant was found Saturday on his property in Newton. Family members said he had not been seen since the previous Sunday but they had not reported him missing. Officers collected evidence at the scene and are interviewing residents.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.