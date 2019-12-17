Hoover Music to close in Springfield after 107 years in business

It's the swan song for Hoover Music.

Founded in 1912 by Herbert Lee (H.L.) Hoover, the store has been in four locations in downtown Springfield included its current address on Jefferson since 1967.

It's ownership has spanned five generations of the Hoover family with Brian Hoover taking over in 2000.

But by mid-January Hoover Music will be going out of business.

Hoover refused an on-camera interview with KY3, but turned the duties over to one of his employees, purchasing manager Alex Huff.

Huff explained that like many brick-and-mortar stores these days the competition with internet purchasing is proving to be too much.

"It's a new market," Huff said. "Things are being sold on-line these days. We've done some great business but it may have run its course."

That news was hard to take for many of Hoover's long-time customers.

Eddie Webster started playing the piano when he was five years-old at a time when Hoover Music was already a half-century old. Over the next 60 years Eddie learned to play 13 instruments from the piano to the accordion and the Hoover staff became a second family that helped spark his love for music.

"What's ironic is eight years ago I couldn't play a string instrument and thanks to Hoover music I have a house full of 'em now," he said with a smile. "Two ukuleles, eight guitars, two mandolins, a banjolin and a banjo."

So when Webster heard that Hoover will be closing its doors after 107 years in business?

"I almost cried," he replied. "Since November of 2005 I've been to 25 funerals and in my heart it's going to be like giving a funeral to a place I've known for my entire life."

That feeling is shared by many who have come to the store over the decades whether they were in bands or orchestras, beginners or professionals, needing sheet music or repairs.

From washboards to electric kazoos and everything in between, Hoover Music had it.

"Hoover was the first store in the nation to start a rental program for band and orchestra instruments, Huff said. "So a lot of people started their musical journey here with us."

Dallas Jones is a well-known local performer who like so many others has strong ties to the store.

"One of the first places I went when I got my drivers license was Hoover Music," he said.

And like the 10-cent gumballs you can still get at Hoover Music, Jones is feeling a bit nostalgic for the good 'ol days.

"Having someplace to come and sit down with an instrument is priceless," he said. "Being able to put your hands on it and feel it and smell it and really play it. You can't replicate that buying something on-line."

Hoover Music will be contacting those who rent instruments from the store to work out arrangements before the closing date in mid-January.