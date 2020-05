Many of us have been eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. The same is true for the people at Fremont Senior Living.

Seniors at Fremont were treated to a special miniature horse show Saturday afternoon, courtesy of 7-S Miniature Horse Farm.

The pint-sized performers were hot-to-trot in hopes of bringing some smiles to residents and staff at Fremont Senior Living.

Seniors were able to cuddle with some of the little guys and get some much needed fun outdoors.