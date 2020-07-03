PGA strips Greene County native's name from annual award; area golfers weigh in

A PGA award named after Greene County native, Horton Smith, is being re-named after controversy over a membership clause he defended decades ago.

Smith was the PGA President from 1952-1954. During that time he supported the PGA's policy of only admitting white members. Keith

Laferriere said he understands why people want to change the name and why others may not.

"I see both sides of it," he said. "I mean, guy's a great golfer and great history but ya know he didn't have a real good race history in the in the 50's."

Smith won the inaugural Masters tournament in 1934 and then won a second Masters in 1936. LaFerriere said Smith's actions were a sign of the times.

"To vilify him is a little tough-- given that that was the norm at the time."

The parks board released a statement saying they don't know what this means for the golf course and "parks facilities are places where we bring people together, where everyone is welcome, and everyone should feel safe among equals."

Some local golfers feel that if the name of the golf course is changed, Springfield will lose a piece of history.

"Being a born and raised Springfieldian, I'm proud of the fact that Horton Smith won the first masters," Danny Hogan said. "I don't see what's wrong with leaving it the same."

Hogan's not alone in that feeling.

"Leave it alone," Randy Nelson said. "This is part of Springfield history, the Horton Smith Golf Course, so leave it alone. I don't know what good it would do to change it. It would serve no purpose, as far as I'm concerned."

The parks board said they haven't had time to discuss yet what this will mean for the golf course.