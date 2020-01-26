Hospitals confirm no Coronavirus in Springfield

Local hospitals tell KY3/KSPR that there are no cases of Coronavirus, a pneumonia-like virus, in Springfield.

Officials from CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital confirmed this information after a social media post surfaced earlier in the weekend alleging that the virus made way to Springfield.

Both hospitals say there was no truth behind the information in that specific post, which had been shared to KY3.

Hospital officials say any confirmed cases of Coronavirus would be released by the health department immediately.

Nationally, health officials have confirmed five cases of Coronavirus in the United States as of Sunday .

These cases include two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state and one in Chicago.

The outbreak of the new virus is linked to a wildlife market in central China, which prompted renewed calls for enforcement of laws against the trade-in and consumption of exotic species.

The Coronavirus has accelerated its spread in China with 56 deaths so far.