Hospitals in the Ozarks place restrictions on expecting mothers

Tedi Losh and her family live in Bruner, Mo.. Right now she is pregnant with her daughter, who is expected to make her debut anyday.

"She is due April 18, so we have about 19 days left," said Losh.

Losh says her doctor is out of CoxHealth. Losh says right now no one, not even her husband can accompany her to her appointments.

"It's heartbreaking that he is not there with me for any of this, he can't hear the heartbreak or anything," said Losh.

Losh says it's scary to know she is sharing a hospital with people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She says if the virus continues, she is afraid they won't allow anyone in the delivery room as well.

"It's scary, I could hemorrhage, things could happen and be alone without my spouse or anybody, it is terrifying," said Losh.

Steven Edwards, President, and CEO of Cox Health says only one person is allowed in the delivery room at this time. Edwards says restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers from the spread of the virus.

"The most vulnerable people in our community are the ones in these hospital walls, and then as important to our employees because they are the warriors for this and we want to be very careful there is no further transmission," said Edwards.

Losh says she understands the precautions, but it's also disappointing, especially for new moms.

"Like you are stuck between a rock and a hard place, like you are entitled to your feelings about being upset, but you are also grateful for what they are doing," said Losh.

