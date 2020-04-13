Hotel numbers way down due to stay-at-home orders

Hotels are allowed to stay open in Springfield, but many are empty or close to it. And there's not much hope for a quick turnaround.

Much like the weather lately, the hotel business has rapidly cooled off.

Hundreds of hotel staff have been laid off or furloughed. And for hotels in the area, occupancy is down to around 20%.

The parking lots have only a few cars. With stay at home orders in place, very few people are using hotels.

"This month in April, right now, we're hoping to do about $25,000 worth of business," said Lonnie Funk, President of Rolling Oaks Hospitality. "So it's been devastating to see the impact of travel just stopping."

Also stopping for the most part is the key revenue stream for the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"Unfortunately, our budget comes from a hotel tax, and there is no hotel tax at this point," said Tracy Kimberlin, President/CEO of the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. "It will be in the gutter for a while and then hopefully start building back up, but we are not projecting that it getting, that it will get back to normal levels or anything close to normal levels until next spring."

Kimberlin added that folks not traveling has had severe effects.

"I don't think there's been any industry that has been impacted any more, from a negative point of view, than the travel industry has," he said. "But it's been rough."

Rough for sure, but Funk is beginning to see a little light at the end of the tunnel.

"We're starting to see a little bit of traffic, nothing significant, but at least becoming a little more optimistic about it," said Funk. "We'll be OK. We'll get through the next four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, whatever it is, and someday we'll see business as usual."

In the meantime, the Convention and Visitor's Bureau was able to save three quarters of a million dollars by cutting its advertising. And the Holiday Inn Express and Suites will bring back some employees this week thanks to the Payroll Protection Plan.