The Texas County prosecutor charged a man for the abuse of a child for multiple years.

Deputies arrested Calvin Cornelius, 33, of Mountain Grove. He faces one count of rape, three counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy.

Deputies and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division began investigating after a hotline call. Detectives say Cornelius abused a 10-year-old over many years.

A judge set bond for Cornelius at $750,000.