House-approved Coronavirus relief bill heads to Senate; two Missouri Reps. voted against it

The House approved a Coronavirus relief bill Saturday after negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump's Treasury Secretary.

H.R. 6201 would allow free Coronavirus testing for anyone who needs it, including the uninsured. The costs of tests wold be covered by insurance and federal government programs.

Other provisions would include two weeks of paid sick leave for some workers, expanded food assistance and unemployment insurance and increased Medicaid funding to states on a temporary basis.

The Senate comes back to Capitol Hill on Monday and could approve the bill quickly to get it to President Trump's desk.

While the House approved the measure, some lawmakers voted against the Coronavirus relief bill.

Missouri Reps. Jason Smith and Billy Long, who represent the state's 7th and 8th Congressional Districts in southern Missouri, voted against the bill.

Long released the following statement in response to H.R. 6201:

“The only opportunity Members of Congress had to review the text of the 110-page bill was 30 minutes before we voted on it.

“That was after two days of trying my best to find out what would be in the bill and what we would be voting on. With the Senate having all weekend to review the bill, I look forward to them sending their version back to the House in a form that I can support.

“Americans have faced many challenges since the founding of our country and we have always pulled together to fight whatever foe and this battle against the Coronavirus will be no different.”

Other Missouri Congress leaders, including Reps. Vicky Hartzler (4th District) and Blaine Luetkemeyer (3rd District), showed support for the biil.

Luetkemeyer released the following statement Saturday:

“Tonight’s bill combined with the President’s declaration today and the appropriations package passed by Congress last week will help American families, workers, and small businesses bridge the gap during this precarious economic time while allowing medical professionals to continue testing and caring for patients.

“This is clearly a serious situation. Anytime personal health is threatened, we must act quickly and decisively. We should also keep in mind that our nation is not only resilient, it is also home to the most advanced medical professionals and resources in the world. President Trump’s plan is putting the correct pieces in place to ensure we are tackling the virus head on, and America will come out stronger on the other side.”

H.R. 6201 heads to the Senate for review Monday.