House fire under investigation in Stone county, one person in custody

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says one person is in custody after a house fire, Saturday afternoon.

A news release says firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of State Highway OO, in Reeds Spring. A caller reported a female near the home acting suspicious.

Stone county sheriff's deputies arrived and detained the female.

The home is considered a total loss.

Crews worked to get water to the home, however the nearest hydrant was five miles away.

The resident of the home was not there at the time. No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.