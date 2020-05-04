Springfield resale shops make adjustments to safely reopen Monday

Many people will depend on resale shops across the Ozarks to find great deals on new clothing items they need, especially as more people find themselves out of a job.

KY3's Lexi Spivak spoke with several resale shops around Springfield to see what their different plans are to safely reopen Monday, May 4, 2020. They are listed below, along with details for those who would like to donate items during this time.

Red Racks Thrift Stores

Administrators with Red Racks Thrift Stores released the following statement about reopening.

"We will be taking new measures to ensure the safety of our teams and customers. All dressing rooms will be closed for the time being, and surfaces and carts will be routinely sanitized. We will be monitoring the stores’ occupancy limits based upon city, state and/or federal guidelines. In the checkout line, special areas have been marked off to follow social distancing rules, and we have temporarily installed transparent barriers at the checkout counter and will offer a touchless payment option. We are currently offering contactless donations donation drop offs at all our locations."

There are three Red Racks Thrift Store locations across the Springfield area, they are listed below.

Red Racks DAV Thrift Store - 2855 S Kansas Expy. - (417) 889-6200

Red Racks DAV Thrift Store - 1711 N Glenstone Ave. - (417) 831-2441

Red Racks Thrift Store - 2843 E Sunshine St. - (417) 889-2240

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries

The President and CEO of MERS Goodwill Industries, Dave Kutchback, said Goodwill stores across the Ozarks will not reopen until Thursday, May 7, 2020. He said they need to spend the first portion of the week making sure their new safety measures are in order, including making sure there are anough face masks for employees and also installing sneeze-guards to the registers. They will also be changing their store hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kutchback also talked about a new procedure for donations they accept. "We are quarantining donations for at least three days and in some cases even longer," he said.

There are two Goodwill stores in Springfield and another in Ozark, they are listed below.

Goodwill Retail Store - 3151 S Kansas Expy. - (417) 888-0044

Goodwill Retail Store - 425 S Western Ave. - (417) 863-2290

Goodwill Retail Store of Ozark - 1551 W South St. - (417) 485-0988

Salvation Army Thrift Store

The Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 1737 South Campbell Avenue in Springfield is planning on reopening Monday, May 4. Jeff Smith with the organization said pickups may be delayed a few days to make sure truck drivers are prepared. "We are making changes to protect our employees and to make sure that no more customers enter than allowed," said Smith. Smith said they will suggest that customer wear masks, but will not require them. The phone number for the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Springfield is (417) 866-9426.

The Plaid Door - Junior League of Springfield

The Junior League of Springfield's resale shop, The Plaid Door, will not reopen until the first weekend in June. This is simply due to the timing of the stay-at-home order being lifted, the store usually is open the first Saturday of every month.

Springfield's Junior league President, Courtney Hayes, said the safety of their customers and volunteers is the most important thing. "We will obviously follow the CDC guidelines, any direction we get from our state and local officials, we have put some parameters in place with the formula that was issued in the order," said Hayes. Hayes said they would be able to allow ten people in The Plaid Door, including volunteers.

When they do reopen, they also will not allow people to bring their own bags, they will provide them for customers. They will also have hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves readily available for customers.

The Plaid Door is located in the Junior League of Springfield building at 2574 E Bennett Street in Springfield. Their phone number is (417) 887-9422.

If you own a thrift store and would like to be added to this list, email Lexi Spivak at lspivak@kspr.com.