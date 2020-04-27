How long can gas prices stay this low across the Ozarks? Drury econ professor weighs in

According to AAA, at of the start of this week, only twelve states in the U.S. have an average gas price of more than $2. So, what determines gas prices from town to town, or even from corner to corner?

Economics Professor at Drury University, Steve Mullins, said gas prices are dependent on many factors, including the price of crude oil and consumer behaviors. Mullins said the price of crude oil dramatically dropped at the start of March.

"That started gasoline prices falling," said Mullins. "Then, the COVID pandemic and the impact that it's had on consumer behavior has caused the largest drop in the demand for fuel that I have observed in my lifetime."

Mullins said when he factored inflation into the equation, gas prices are today are lower than what they were in the 1970s.

Mullins also weighed in on how location plays a roll in gas prices. He said when people live in more populated areas, they can find gas prices within pennies of each other. In more rural areas, the prices may be higher because consumers are paying for convenience. Mullins said this is not price gouging, it's competition.

As far as how long the economy can sustain these low prices, Mullins said he is not a forecaster, but believed as long at the pandemic and stay-at-home orders are in place, these low prices will stick around.

