How to apply for unemployment in Missouri if you lose your job during the COVID-19 pandemic

Right now, Kyley Barnes is still able to wait tables, but like other servers and bartenders, her hours are being cut as more and more counties and states are limiting restaurants to only pickup or delivery.

"It's disheartening," Barnes said. "A lot of people rely on people to come out, and people can't come out."

That means her wallet will be taking a hit in the coming weeks. She's not the only server out there concerned about money, but she has a unique situation.

She's 32 weeks into her pregnancy.

"So, I have eight weeks left," Barnes said. "Then, they say this is going to last from eight to however long, so I can't work for how long? We don't get maternity leave being in the service industry."

Barnes' boyfriend is also in the service industry, but could soon be losing hours as well.

So, what do you do if you're worried about not getting a paycheck during the COVID-19 pandemic?

First, go to labor.mo.gov/coronavirus. There, you'll find a video to help you along if you're filing for unemployment benefits for the first time.

After that video, on the State's Department of Labor site will be a link to the Unemployment Insurance Interact to file your unemployment claim.

If you are getting paid by your employer using vacation or sick leave, you are not eligible for unemployment.

Missouri has waived the initial waiting week for unemployment caused by COVID-19.

Barnes says she's glad there is at least an option.

"It's nobody's fault," Barnes said. "We can't blame anybody about this, it's just the way it's happening."

Click HERE to be redirected to the State Department of Labor website.