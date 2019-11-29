Springfield P.D. shares how to avoid porch pirates during the holidays

Friday is the official start of Christmas shopping. Shoppers have been hitting stores and websites to get a great deal on gifts.

If you don't take the time to plan ahead, your package could end up in someone else's hands.

"Packages are a big target," said Officer Mark Priebe with Springfield Police. "I think the increase because of the time of the year we see more of it, but it's not just around the holidays."

Priebe said there are a a few extra precautions you can take to avoid falling victim to porch pirates.

"You can utilize your neighbors if you have neighbors that you know and trust," he said. "[Or] a work address, if your work allows you to have packages to be delivered to your work, because you're usually there during the day when packages are going to be delivered."

If those options don't work for you, having your items delivered to your local UPS, U.S. Postal, or FedEx store could do the trick.

Rachelle Scott owns a Springfield UPS franchise.

"The packages are safe here in our building and can be picked up at the customer's convenience," Scott said.

She said her crews are ready for the holiday rush.

"We have added extra shelving in the back, we are prepared for an influx of those packages and we do get a lot more this time of year," Scott said.

She said you can get your packages redirected to the closest UPS store for as little as $5 if you are not a mailbox holder and they will hold onto it until you have a chance to pick it up.

Priebe said other businesses are opening their doors to help, too.

"Something that I recently found out is that for Amazon our Kum & Go's are now a hub where you can actually send your packages to the Kum & Go here in Springfield," he said. "They keep them secure in one of their areas and you can actually pick them up there at times."

Scott said some retailers will allow you to choose a local UPS store as your delivery address. If it does not have the option, she recommends calling the store directly and asking for them to send it to a secure location of your choice.