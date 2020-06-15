HOT WEATHER WORRIES: How to protect your children from the dangers of hot cars

"If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them, if it's too cold for you it's too cold for them, that's where I stand on that," said Justice Hendrix.

Justice Hendrix is a mother to a nine-month-old baby boy and with him learning how to walk, she is starting to teach him the dangers of a hot car.

"If the door is too hot, then the inside might be too hot, and momma would have to check it first," said Hendrix.

And while he might not be able to walk out to the car just yet, Hendrix makes sure to lock her car doors at all times.

"Cause I feel safer that way, not just for my protection, but for when he gets older, I know he won't be able to get in, I have my keys up high where he can't get to them," said Hendrix.

CoxHealth Community Trauma Representative, Luke Spain says there are two instances where kids find themselves in a hot car, one of them being they fall asleep and they get left back there when someone arrives at home or at a store.

"Other times its children climbing into cars to play and they get stuck in there and can't get out," said Spain.

This can leave the child to become faint, sweaty, thirsty, light-headed which could result in them passing out from exhaustion and possible death.

"We also recommend teaching your kids if you get stuck in any type of vehicle to honk the horn so people notice that you're trapped," said Spain.

Spain says if you see a child in a car with our without the windows up, to call 911 immediately.