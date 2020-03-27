How to stay healthy while your're at home during the coronavirus outbreak

Many people will be spending time lounging or in front of the screen, while stay-at-home orders are in effect. However, it can lead to some damaging habits with your spine and vision.

Dr. Bryan Dame with Harshman Chiropractic said it's easy for people to sit or lay in positions that are bad for their back. Dr. Dame suggested that moving around and getting in the pattern of physical activity will help your neck and back. He said you must take breaks in between sitting and working to avoid unnecessary pressure on your spine.

"In the long term, that's going to end up causing issues with your spine," explained Dr. Dame. "The more we spend in one position, especially on a poorly supported sofa or recliner, it's going to put a lot of pressure on your joints."

Dr. Dame added that moving around, and practicing good posture every 20 to 30 minutes for 5 minutes at a time will help to reduce strain on your neck and back. He said another beneficial habit worth getting into during the stay at home order, is regular hydration which not only helps with spinal health but your body's overall health.

The new shelter in place order also means doing a lot more things virtually, from meetings, interviews, to everyday computer use. Springfield's Vision Clinic CEO, Dr. Steve Rice, said all the extra screen time could take a toll on our eyes.

Dr. Rice said it's pivotal that people remember that your eyes are an essential part of your health. Being inside without sunlight can lead to progressive nearsightedness. He said it's typically dryer inside, making dry-eyes an issue. Dr. Rice noted for people to stay hydrated and get plenty of sunlight. If you're inside working, watch your lighting, avoid screen glare, and keep your screen a comfortable distance from your face.

Just like physical breaks for your spine, Dr. Rice said breaks are also crucial for your eyes. He suggested making the 20-20-20 rule a habit. Every 20 minutes, for 20 seconds, look and focus your eyes 20 feet away.

Dr. Rice said another way to practice and keep up good vision hygiene is to avoid wearing your contact lenses, if your sick, to reduce the chance of infection.

"When you're sick, you either have bacteria or a virus in your system. It'll be in your tear film, and if it gets in your contact lenses, it'll give you a chance to keep it on there, and the load increases," explained Dr. Rice.

Avoid touching your face and eyes to help prevent the spread of viruses and other illnesses. Remember to wash your hands before touching your face or eyes. Always follow the proper instructions when taking your contacts in or out, to help reduce your chance of infection.