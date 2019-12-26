How to reuse and recycle your holiday waste

According to Springfield's Department of Environmental Services, the Springfield Landfill receives close to 1,000 tons of waste every day. During the holidays, experts said that number doubles. So, How can people in Springfield help cut that down?

Below is a list of different holidays materials and how people should recycle each one.

Shipping & Packing Materials:

Styrofoam peanuts and sheets are accepted at the AAA Certified Computer Recycling Center, located at 852 North Prince Lane for $5 per load. Bubble wrap and air packs may be returned, along with plastic shopping bags, to any major retailer and supermarket that accepts them. It's important people remember to pop those before recycling in order to save space. People can also check with local packing and shipping businesses who may accept reusable packing materials. Corrugated cardboard boxes can also be recycled at any of the City's recycling centers. It's asked that people flatten them to save as much space as possible.

Wrapping & Paper Products:

Wrapping paper, tissue paper, greeting cards and paper decor with no foil or glitter are accepted. "You're going to be looking to see if things have glitter or foil in them, and the way you can tell that is if they're really shiny, that's going to be a foil," said Krug. "They are not recyclable because of the metal content in the paper," said Krug of why those materials cannot be accepted at the City's recycling centers. Paperboard gift boxes and wrapping paper tubes are accepted as well.

Holiday Lights:

If residents notice a string of lights or two that no longer work, those can be recycled at AAA Certified Computer Recycling Center, Computer Electronics Recycling, Lowe's Home Improvement, All Metal Recycling and/or Commercial Metals Company.

The City's recycling centers are located at the below addresses. Facilities open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. during the winter season. They will be closed January 31 for the holidays.

Lone Pine - 3020 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield.

Franklin Avenue - 731 N. Franklin Ave., Springfield.

Yardwaste Recycling Center - 3790 S. Farm Road 119, Brookline.

For questions about recycling opportunities in Springfield, call the recycling hotline at 417-864-1904.