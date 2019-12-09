How you can donate to the "Shoeboxes for Soldiers" initiative in Springfield, Mo.

Military members across the globe will soon receive Christmas care packages direct from the Ozarks.

Elementary students from more than 50 area schools filled about 1,100 boxes with everything from beef jerky to board games as part of the "Shoeboxes for Soldiers" initiative. Kids also decorated the boxes and packed them with thank you notes to let those who are serving far from home know what their sacrifice means to them.

The push is spearheaded by employees with radio station 105.1 The Bull.

They say it's the thought behind the packages that is the most meaningful.

If you would like to participate in "Shoeboxes for Soldiers" this Christmas season, you can pick up a box and a list of suggested care items at any Family Pharmacy. Once your box is done, drop it off at any location through December 13 and pharmacy employees will take it from there.