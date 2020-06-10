Howell County Health Department confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, releases possible exposure locations

The Howell County Health Department reports an additional five patients tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The cases increased the countywide case count total to eighteen. Health leaders say three of the five new cases reside in the Peace Valley area with the remaining two in West Plains. All five of the cases are now on isolation and following public health guidance.

Each of the new cases have been linked to the Mountain View outbreak. The employers of each new case have been notified and are taking action to lessen the likelihood of further spread of the infection.

Community exposures are limited to the following locations:

*Sunday, May 30 2 p.m to 3 p.m. Walmart West Plains

*Wednesday, June 3 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Walmart West Plains

*Friday, June 5 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cash Saver West Plains

*Saturday, June 6 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chapala Restaurant West Plains

*Saturday, June 6West Plains R-7 graduation ceremony (All individuals seated in the same area of the positive case have been notified of their exposure)

Health leaders say those visiting these locations during the dates and times identified are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor themselves for symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.

Two of the cases identified have connection to long-term care facilities in West Plains. The health department reports one of the new cases reported has a connection to West Vue Green House #1. West Vue is currently working in consultation with HCHD and MODHSS in their ongoing measures to contain the spread. All employees and residents in this unit have been tested and results are pending.

The second, has a connection to Brooke Haven Healthcare in West Plains. Brooke Haven is working with HCHD and MODHSS in their response to the notification. The State Bureau of Long-Term Care is also working in unison with both facilities in their response efforts.

