Howell County, Mo. reports first positive COVID-19 case; area schools closed several more weeks

Howell County now has its first case of COVID-19 - a woman living in West Plains.

In Howell County, as of Wednesday afternoon, 150 people have been tested for the coronavirus. 118 tests have come back negative, 31 are still pending and only 1 positive case so far.

The positive case is a 44-year-old woman living in West Plains.

"We immediately started our contact tracing. We spoke to the individual who tested positive as well as individuals they have come in contact with," Chris Gilliam stated.

Howell County Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam says health leaders are gathering more information from the woman as she and her family self quarantine inside their home.

Gilliam says testing has had it's hurdles.

"There has been problems with test availability, Gilliam added. There has been some delays in terms of getting results back from lab. I do know steps are being taken at the state levels to resolve these issues. I do see that there has been some incremental improvements."

There are two COVID-19 testing sites in West Plains: Burton Creek Clinic, which is a drive-thru test and Southern Missouri Community Health.

Both sites are sending tests to private labs.

Unfortunately, getting results back isn't always quick.

"We are seeing results back as quickly as three days, for some, for some we're seeing as long as two weeks," Gilliam told KY3.

Other big news of the day came from local school districts as Howell, Douglas, Ozark and Oregon County School Districts have now called of classes through April 24th.

Sisters Arionna and Angel Smith say the break from school has had its ups and downs.

Angel likes having big sis around to help with school work but online work has had it's challenges.

"I'm usually used to teachers explaining how to do it before you do it. But now I'm just like what, how do you do it? It doesn't make any sense. Half of the time, she knows it, but at the same time she doesn't," Angel said.

The health department says it still could be another two weeks before numbers hit a peak in this area ---- but the numbers can go up or down based upon how seriously the public is taking social distancing.

