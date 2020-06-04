Howell County Prosecutor seeks death penalty against accused shooter in double homicide case

The Howell County Prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing two people in West Plains last month.

"It hurt. It hurt. It really did," Doris Kuntz, grandmother of Richard Kuntz, told KY3.

It's been a month since Richard Kuntz and Frankie Ziegler were gunned down in their car.

Within days, Kyla Croney, Levi Gunter and Joey Marcak were arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action and robbery.

Marcak and Croney have entered not guilty pleas.

On May 29th, Marcak, the accused trigger-man, had his bond revoked.

Now, Howell County Prosecutor Michael Hutchingshas field a notice saying he will seek the death penalty against Marcak.

Kuntz's grandmother agrees with the decision.

"If you kill somebody, you get to take the punishment," Kuntz said.

She doesn't want Croney and Gunter to get off easy either.

"Get them in jail. Give them life, she exclaimed. Get the other one's fully in jail for the rest of their lives without the possibility of parole."

Kuntz says she will be there every step of the way if this case does in fact go before a jury.

"I would love a speedy trial. Get it over with. They knew what they were doing. There wasn't a shadow of a doubt. They premeditated this," Kuntz exclaimed.

Croney is due in court later this month.

Gunter and Marcak will go before a judge on the same day in early July.