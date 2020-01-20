Hundreds celebrate diversity at Multicultural Festival in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield groups hosted the annual Multicultural Festival on Martin Luther King Day.

The event celebrated visual and performing arts representing cultures from all over the world. Organizers say it's encouraging to see such a positive response from the community.

Besides the performers, the expo also featured exhibitors sharing information about everything from employment opportunities, heath care, financial and educational services to a variety of other business resources from non-profit organizations.

 