Local Night to Shine event gives hundreds of people with special needs a Hollywood themed prom

All across the globe, Friday night was a Night to Shine for people with special needs.

More than 700 churches in all 50 states and 34 countries, threw a prom night experience thanks to Tim Tebow's Night to Shine program.

This year, nearly 150 people with special needs ages 14 and up, got to celebrate a Hollywood themed night just for them at Endurance Church.

That's nearly double last year's total.

"It just means so much to parents that there is an avenue for kids to go to....for our kids," Stacey Wilson said.

The day started with hair and makeup for the ladies, then everyone was treated to a prom night dinner before hopping in limos and arriving at the red carpet.

Every guest got the complete Hollywood treatment with cameras and a crowd welcoming them into the dance.

"I think it's awesome," Tina Collins exclaimed.

"It's so much fun. It's the greatest," Jessica Hillhouse said.

Then the dance moves came out.

One of the best parts of the night for so many.

"Dancing. Dancing." Hillhouse shouted.

"You can look in there and see all the smiles," Wilson added.

Making friends while dancing the night away.

After tearing up the dance floor, crowns and tiaras were handed out, making everyone the king and queens of the night.

"Oh it's been a blast. I've enjoyed every bit of it," Catherine Richards told KY3.

Richards was crowned a queen by her mother.

"I'm so happy for her. I'm blessed. It's neat to be here with her and share it. I'm grateful," Richards' mother said.

It's safe to say, no one will forget their Night to Shine.

"They dance with all of them and just make them feel special, because they are," Wilson said.

15 churches in Missouri hosted Night to Shine events.