Hundreds gather in Republic to pray for Officer Mark Priebe's recovery

Hundreds from around the Ozarks gathered at J.R. Martin Park in Republic Wednesday night for a prayer service to show their support for Springfield Officer Mark Priebe and his family.

"Tonight we're gathered here as friends, family and a community to pray," said Dalton Avery.

Leaders of the faith community, the city of Republic and law enforcement, Including Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams led the prayer service.

"I've been a police officer for almost 40 years. He's the finest human being I've ever been associated with in those 40 years of law enforcement who also happens to be a police officer," said Williams.

Officer Priebe was seriously hurt Tuesday morning when he was intentionally hit by a vehicle driven by Jon Routh in front of police headquarters.

His sister in law Holly George Thomas is working to make sure he knows how much the community supports him.

"His next title will be a miracle. Mark's going to be a walking miracle," she said.

Officer Priebe has major injures to his ribs and spinal cord.

"We're not going to accept a diagnosis that he's not going to walk again," she said.

Thomas said that Officer Priebe is showing signs of progress.

"He was able to sit up again. He was able to eat. We are going to be talking to some of the top rehab facilities. We have been contacted by some people who feel they can help him get up and walk again," she explained.

The family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, love and prayers.

"He just cant fathom the amount of support that we have. We are just so grateful for the support we're getting right now," she said.

It's unclear when Officer Mark Priebe will be released from the hospital.

Thomas said that he did get to watch some of the prayer service through video chat.

She said that this year has been tough for the family.

Officer Priebe's wife Heather is battling cancer. She's scheduled for surgery next month.

She said that the that the family is relying on their faith to get them through this.