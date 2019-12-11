Hundreds remember Newton County sheriff's wife in Arkansas

Police officers, firefighters, deputies, family and friends came to honor the wife of Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

Stacey Wheeler was found inside her house on Friday and died of natural causes..

She was laid to rest Wednesday at the Western Grove Cemetery.

Stacey was a volunteer for many organizations and churches in the community and was the secretary for the Arkansas Sheriff’s Wives Association.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler and Stacey Wheeler were married for 28 years.

She would have been 47 years old on December 16.