Conservation agents offer last-minute reminders before Missouri deer hunt opens Saturday

Paul Wacker has been hunting for about 25 years and knows the importance of hunter safety. When he first started hunting, he went out and bought all the camouflage gear he could find. Now, he realizes that was a waste.

"I've always wondered why we wear the camo stuff and all that," Wacker said.

Deer are partially color blind and can't see blaze orange, but other hunters certainly can. It's why the state requires hunters to wear orange hats, and an orange vest or jacket at all times.

"The hunter orange is helping other hunters identify you as a hunter," Missouri Department of Conservation's Ali Underwood said. "We've had so many accidents decrease because people are wearing that hunter orange."

When out in the field, Underwood urges hunters to always be aware of their surroundings and know where the other hunters are in relation to you.

"If you see a hunter in the background, in your line of sight, then you know you don't have a safe shot," Underwood said.

Other common hunting accidents occur when deer stands are not properly secured. Missouri University's trauma center reports most of the roughly 30 major hunting accidents a year come from deer stands, which is far more than gun-related injuries.

"If you're hunting out of a tree stand, make sure you have your fall rest system, make sure there are no flaws in it. Make sure all the straps and and everything is good," Underwood said.

Hunting apps are also useful, especially for first time hunters.

The KY3 Weather app will give you detailed forecasts for your region's temperatures, wind direction, and other weather conditions.

Hunting times are from a half-hour before sunrise to an hour after sunset. You can look this up online, or there is a Sunrise-Sunset app available so you can track the time.

SAS Survival Guide is an app which gives basic survival information, first aid tips and how to find food while in the woods.

The Missouri Department of Conservation also offers an app for hunters where you can buy and track your tags, access detailed maps for hunting locations, and gives essential hunting information.

For Wacker, he says there is no better way to learn about hunting than with a professional.

"Sitting with someone who has hunted before, and watch that person and let them teach them," Walker said.

Link to Missouri Department of Conservation Deer Hunting tips-

https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-safety-health/safe-deer-hunting