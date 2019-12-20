Husband of missing central Missouri woman facing new charges

This undated photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. The University of Missouri student was charged Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with abuse or neglect of a child as authorities continue searching for his wife, Menqi Ji Elledge, a graduate of the school who is from China. Menqi Ji Elledge was last seen on Oct. 9. The parents of Menqi Ji Elledge and her jailed U.S. husband both want guardianship of the couple's 1-year-old daughter. An attorney for the parents of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge said a written statement that it is in the "best interest" of the child that they obtain custody, instead of their son-in-law's mother, Jean Elledge. A hearing is set for Monday Nov. 4, 2019. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP)
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Missouri man who authorities say is a suspect in his wife's disappearance has been indicted by a grand jury on three new charges.

A Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted Joseph Elledge on one count of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say Elledge is a prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Elledge, of Columbia, who has been missing since early October. He has not been charged in her disappearance.

Elledge already pleaded not guilty in November to previous charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. 

 