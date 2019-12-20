Husband of missing central Missouri woman facing new charges

A Missouri man who authorities say is a suspect in his wife's disappearance has been indicted by a grand jury on three new charges.

A Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted Joseph Elledge on one count of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say Elledge is a prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Elledge, of Columbia, who has been missing since early October. He has not been charged in her disappearance.

Elledge already pleaded not guilty in November to previous charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.