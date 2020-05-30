Husband pleads for changes to visitation rules at smaller assisted living facilities

A husband is pleading for state and local governments to look closely at the rules restricting visitations to assisted living facilities. He shares how his wife, a resident at a small, local assisted living facility, is suffering unintended consequences as a result.

"I just miss not being able to hold her and show her that love. That's what I want to change. It needs to be changed and it needs to be done now," Thompson told KY3.

Jimmy Thompson visits his wife, Aggie, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and Depression, everyday at her Whispering Pine assisted living home.

"Married 54 and a half years, Thompson exclaimed. The only time we've actually been apart is when I was in the service."

But for the past 75 days, windows and a screen have separated the couple during visits.

"It just tears at your heart and there's just no way that you can't say that this isn't mental abuse. It's not direct type thing, but indirectly it is," he added.

Thompson hopes smaller facilities in rural areas can make changes to visitor policies so more damage isn't done.

"The rules for larger nursing homes, that are 50 to 100, 120 people in those, are the same laws that they have for these small, ten residents that we have here. Why can't that be changed? Why can't that be different," he asked.

An extension of Missouri's phase one to reopen the state means the current rules will go until mid-June.

That will mean three months with no physical contact.

Thompson has written local and state leaders asking them to look into the matter more.

"I'll fight for her till my dying breath. I'll do whatever it takes to get changes made for us, but also for other people throughout the whole country."

Thompson asks that other families in similar situations speak out to those that can help make the needed changes.