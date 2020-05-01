Husband visits wife of 50 years through Branson hospital window

A husband in Branson couldn't be kept away from his wife just because of hospital visitor restrictions.

"You hear these phrases like, that's your soul person, for us, that's true," said Gary Myers.

Gary Myers and his wife Shirley have spent 50 years together. They’re partners in life and in business.

"There's only a few hours a day that we aren't communicating or with one another," he said.

That was the case until Shirley had her second stroke in seven months. For the last week or so, she's been rehabing at Cox Branson, which, like most hospitals, is not allowing visitors because of the coronavirus.

"This has been really hard on the patients that are used to coming and seeing them and now they can't," said Deanna Gray.

Deanna Gray has been one of the nurses taking care of Shirley at the Acute Rehab Unit.

"She just frequently asks about her husband," Gray said.

Shirley is also dealing with memory loss and confusion.

"The fact that I wasn't there, she couldn't see me, couldn't talk to me, so forth was weighing heavily on her," Myers said.

So Myers jumped at the chance to visit his wife through the window of her ground-floor hospital room.

"Oh, big smile, big smile. The minute she heard my voice, big smile," Myers said.

Myers and Gray said Shirley's vision is poor, so she couldn't see her husband.

"She could hear everything that he was saying and she just lit up. She just said that hearing his voice was the best medicine of all. We were all in tears," Gray said.

Myers said marriage starts with love, but lasts with respect.

"I'll stand with Shirley through anything. I mean, if you're lucky enough as we were to have a soul mate, and you've been to 50 years together, you'd do anything for one another I truly believe," he said.

Myers is planning to visit Shirley through the window every few days until she gets to come home late next week.