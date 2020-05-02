Hy-Vee employees now required to wear masks; company giving frontline workers a second bonus

As of Monday, employees at all Hy-Vee stores and distribution centers throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work.

This decision comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic "to help protect both our employees and customers," according to Hy-Vee. The company says it provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks.

Over the past few weeks, Hy-Vee has also installed temporary Plexiglas barriers at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters. There are also social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store, one-way directional signage for all aisles, sanitation of all carts and check stand belts and special shopping times for those considered to most at risk.

In addition, Hy-Vee is providing another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. Employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3.

This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company has offered to its front line employees. The other 10% bonus accounted for hours worked from March 16 to April 12.