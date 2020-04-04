Hy-Vee now suggesting one person per cart in response to coronavirus pandemic

Hy-Vee recently announced new measures for its grocery stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 6, Hy-Vee will encourage customers to follow a “one person per cart" at all locations.

Hy-Vee says the recommendation is designed to help slow the spread of coronavirus and reduce how many family members accompany a customer on shopping visits.

Hy-Vee asks that customers try to designate one person per family to visit the store during each visit and to avoid shopping in large groups at any given time.

“We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

Additionally, in the upcoming days, all Hy-Vee stores will install additional temporary window panels on the back side of checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for cashiers and customers.

These panels come in addition to panels that are already positioned on the front side of checkouts.

Hy-Vee is also placing new, one-way directional signage in its aisles this weekend that will eventually be installed in all stores. The signage will direct customers to utilize aisles in a way that prevents them from passing each other, in an effort to maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the store.

For more information, click here.